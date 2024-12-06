Punjab governor launches 'Nasha Mukt Rangla Punjab' campaign

Amritsar, Dec 6 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday launched a 'Nasha Mukt Rangla Punjab' (drug-free Punjab) campaign, stressing the need for a multi-pronged approach involving both government and community efforts to rid the state of the menace of narcotics.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria highlighted the indispensable role of women in fostering a drug-free society.

"Women are the backbones of every household, and their active involvement can significantly influence the fight against drug addiction," he said.

By fostering open communication and trust with their children, women can guide them towards healthier choices and help prevent addictive behaviour, the governor said, according to an official statement.

Aligned with the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', a national initiative led by the Ministry of Social Justice, the campaign brings together a collaborative framework involving the state government, educational institutions, social welfare organisations, and local communities.

The concerted effort seeks to address drug abuse through awareness drives, community engagement, and grassroots-level programmes to be held across Punjab, the statement said.

The governor also drew attention to the root causes of drug addiction, including unemployment stress, academic failures, and emotional challenges faced by adolescents.

To tackle the problem, he urged parents to prioritise building stronger relationships with their children, spend quality time together, and maintain open dialogues to identify and address early signs of distress.

Recognising the devastating impact of drug abuse on the society, Kataria stressed the need for a multi-pronged approach involving both government and community efforts.

While strict laws and rehabilitation centres play a critical role, grassroots movements led by panchayats, Anganwadi workers, schools, and self-help groups are equally vital in addressing the crisis at its roots, the governor said.

He also called upon citizens to actively participate in this mission, reiterating that a drug-free Punjab is essential for the well-being of future generations.

Under this campaign, educational institutions will host awareness drives, while the sports bodies will be encouraged to mentor and engage the youth in constructive activities that promote physical fitness and mental resilience.

The campaign also underscores the urgent need for vigilance in combating external threats fuelling drug abuse in Punjab, particularly along its borders with Pakistan, the statement said.

A major highlight of the campaign is the 'People's Walk Against Drugs' to be organised in partnership with the Red Cross Society and spearheaded by social worker and writer Khushwant Singh. PTI JMS SUN ARI