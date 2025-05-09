Punjab Governor launches statewide blood donation drive

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday launched a statewide special blood donation drive from the headquarters of the Punjab Red Cross Society here in the wake of a military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The drive is being simultaneously organised across all 23 districts of Punjab, aiming to ensure prompt availability of blood in case of any emergency.

Addressing the gathering, the governor stated, "Punjab is a border state and given the current sensitive situation, the role of the Red Cross becomes even more crucial. This drive is not merely about donating blood, it is a test of our social unity and humanitarian values." He emphasised that in any crisis, the first and foremost need is immediate medical assistance and blood availability. Organisations like the Red Cross rise to the occasion by serving the sick, the weak, and the needy selflessly, thereby upholding the true spirit of humanity.

Kataria, who is also Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, noted that district Red Cross branches across Punjab are organising special donation camps and simultaneously updating databases of trained first-aid volunteers to respond swiftly during emergencies.

He added, "India is a nation of youth. Young citizens must come forward and make blood donation a regular habit. Blood donation is not just an act of kindness. It is an act of national strength." Quoting from the sacrifices of Maharishi Dadhichi, King Shibi, and the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, the Governor remarked that the land of Punjab has always stood as a symbol of bravery, compassion, and sacrifice.

Kataria also appreciated the Punjab Red Cross Society's active role in the ongoing "war against drugs" campaign, and urged educational institutions, industries, and voluntary organisations to join hands in supporting this humanitarian initiative.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to all blood donors, Red Cross officials, medical teams, and volunteers involved in this cause, stating, "Blood knows no caste, creed or religion, it only sustains life. Blood donation is a sacred contribution to humanity." PTI SUN NB NB