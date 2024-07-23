Punjab governor lays foundation stone of 'yatri niwas' in memory of saint Bhagat Namdev

Gurdaspur, Jul 23 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh's Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of 'Sant Namdev Ji Yatri Niwas', which will be set up in the memory of saint Bhagat Namdev here.

The governor gave a grant of Rs one crore from his discretionary fund for the construction of this building which will have 10 rooms, one hall and one kitchen, according to an official release.

The purpose of this building is to facilitate devotees visiting this holy place from all over the country, it said.

Bhagat Namdev, who travelled to various parts of the country, spent 18 years of his life in the Ghoman village, where he he attained enlightenment in 1350.

Namdev was born in 1270 in the Narsi Vamani village of Maharashtra. As many as 61 'Shabads' (hymns) of Bhagat Namdev are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. PTI CHS MNK MNK