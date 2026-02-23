Punjab governor leads anti-drug march in Mukerian

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Feb 23 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday led a foot march in Mukerian under the state government's 'war against drugs' campaign and called for turning the fight against narcotics into a mass movement.

The padyatra started from the tehsil complex in Mukerian and ended at Dasmesh Girls College in Chak Alla Bakhsh village after covering around three kilometres.

The march, which began earlier in border districts, has now been extended to the inner parts of the state.

Organised under the theme 'Mothers Against Drugs', the event saw participation from political leaders, civil and police officials, social and religious organisations, students, traders, NGOs and locals.

A National Cadet Corps (NCC) band led the march, and balloons were released along with a ceremonial torch lit to mark the resolve against drug abuse.

Students and volunteers formed a human chain to spread awareness.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said drug addiction was destroying families and weakening society.

Strict action was being taken against traffickers, but public support was essential to eliminate the menace, he said.

The governor said that between March and December 2025, around 31,000 FIRs were registered, 42,000 people arrested and more than 1,900 kg of narcotics seized.

Assets worth around Rs 300 crore were also attached, he added.

He urged village heads, youth, parents and teachers to play an active role in preventing drugs from entering their localities and stressed that only a united effort could make Punjab drug-free. PTI COR VSD OZ OZ