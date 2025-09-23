Punjab governor meets PM Modi, discusses flood relief measures

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the prevailing situation in Punjab and Chandigarh after the recent floods, as well as the relief measures being implemented.

The governor presented a detailed account of the measures undertaken in the aftermath of the devastating floods in Punjab. He highlighted the coordinated efforts of the state machinery and voluntary organisations in providing assistance to affected families, restoring public infrastructure, and ensuring effective disease control measures in flood-hit areas, a statement from the Punjab government said.

Kataria also discussed security and development concerns along the international border with Pakistan. He stressed the need for the Central government to encourage industries to set up units in these sensitive areas, thereby creating employment opportunities for the youth. He further underscored the importance of strengthening vigilance at the international border through the installation of anti-drone systems and high-definition cameras.

On the education front, the governor briefed the prime minister about the implementation of the new education policy in Punjab and Chandigarh. He informed that efforts are underway to improve the quality of higher education by linking institutions with NAAC accreditation, the statement mentioned.

Additionally, he provided details on ongoing drug awareness campaigns in the state aimed at sensitising the youth and promoting a healthier society.

Kataria also discussed the idea of establishing a 'gift city' on the lines of the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), to drive greater economic growth in Chandigarh. He highlighted a new sports policy that envisions Chandigarh as a prominent sports hub, aiming to nurture talent and host both national and international tournaments.

Furthermore, he briefed the prime minister on the new startup policy in Chandigarh, designed to promote self-employment opportunities for the youth.

The meeting covered a broad spectrum of issues — from immediate flood relief measures to long-term development, from security preparedness to educational reforms, and from socio-cultural sensitivities to economic revival in the border regions — reflecting a comprehensive roadmap for the progress of Punjab and Chandigarh, the statement further said.