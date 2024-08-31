Punjab governor, politicians pay tribute to Beant Singh

Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria paid tribute to former chief minister Beant Singh on his 29th death anniversary on Saturday.

Beant Singh was the chief minister of Punjab when he was assassinated in 1995.

The BJP's Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, the Congress' state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former MLAs Tej Parkash Sigh, Gurkirat Kotli and several other leaders also paid tribute to the former chief minister.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu remembered his grandfather and said he dedicated his life to the people of Punjab.

"Organised a remembrance meet for the 12th chief minister of Punjab and my beloved grandfather, Sardar Beant Singh ji, on his 29th death anniversary at his samadhi sthal in Chandigarh," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.

"Hon'ble governor of Punjab Shri Gulab Chand Kataria ji, and BJP state president Sunil Jakhar ji, along with many supporters, honoured his legacy with heartfelt tributes," he added.

Beant Singh dedicated his life to the people of Punjab, championing their welfare and standing resolutely against terrorism with unparalleled courage and integrity, the BJP leader said.

"His unwavering commitment and sacrifice continue to inspire us all. Today, as we remember his legacy, we reaffirm our dedication to his vision of a prosperous and secure Punjab," Bittu added. PTI CHS CHS SZM