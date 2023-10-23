Punjab Governor Purohit greets people on eve of Dussehra

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday greeted people on the eve of Dussehra, saying the festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

In his message, the governor said, "Our nation has an age-old tradition of celebrating Dussehra that symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It shows us the way of ideal and virtuous living to carve out a healthy and harmonious society".

"Today when the world is torn by the evils of intolerance, hatred, and violence let us renew our commitment to the great values of tolerance, brotherhood, and peace," he added.

He also wished that the festival, to be celebrated on Tuesday, would reinforce the bonds of unity and goodwill among people. PTI SUN RHL