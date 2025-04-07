Punjab governor seeks public support in eradicating drugs menace

Amritsar, Apr 7 (PTI) On the fifth day of his 'padyatra' against drug abuse, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday sought public support for wiping out the menace from the state.

The six-day 'padyatra (foot march)', which began on April 3 from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, will culminate at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. The 'padyatra' entered Amritsar on Monday.

Punjab is renowned as the land of 'Guru Sahiban', seers, warriors, prophets, sportspersons and patriots and this identity must be kept intact at all cost, Kataria said.

These brave people steadfastly confronted each and every danger faced by the country, he further said and added Punjab was at the forefront of the freedom movement.

He asserted that the drugs menace could only be eradicated with active cooperation from the people.

He urged the people of Punjab to be vigilant about their environment and ensure that children connected with sports alongside education to create a 'Rangla Punjab'.

The governor also said universities and colleges should concentrate on preparing world-class facilities to encourage children to take up sports.

It is important that parents inculcate the values of dignity of labour and enterprise in their children to prevent them from going astray, Kataria said. PTI JMS CHS SZM SZM