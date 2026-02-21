Punjab governor to join People's Walk Against Drugs in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Feb 21 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will participate in the third edition of the People's Walk Against Drugs, scheduled to be held on February 23 and 24, the organiser said on Saturday.

The two-day walk will take place in Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, on February 23 and in Hoshiarpur city on February 24, under the banner of the Punjab Lit Foundation (PLF), author and former Punjab Information Commissioner Khushwant Singh said.

This year's theme, 'Mothers Against Drugs,' highlights the role of mothers as the first line of defence against substance abuse, said Singh in a statement.

The campaign has been a flagship programme of PLF for the past two years.

At least 25 outreach programmes have been conducted across schools and communities to empower mothers to train them to become the first line of defence against, Khushwant Singh said.

Khushwant Singh said Kataria will join the walk.

"In the earlier walk held in December 2024, the governor walked nearly 15 kilometres over two days. He joined me from the residence of late marathon runner Fauja Singh in Bias Pind, Jalandhar, and walked up to the Jung-e-Azadi Memorial in Kartarpur," he said.

Khushwant Singh, who authored the authorised biography of Fauja Singh, said the centenarian marathoner had deeply inspired the governor.

He has also written a biography of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, PLF co-founder Sanna Kaushal said the governor would release a specially curated handbook to help parents understand the drug problem better. PTI CHS VN VN