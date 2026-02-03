Punjab governor to lead four-day padyatra against drugs in border districts from Feb 9

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday said he would undertake a four-day anti-drug awareness 'padyatra' from February 9 across the border districts of Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

He said the campaign aims to strengthen the fight against drug abuse in the state and increase public participation in the drive.

The governor emphasised that with the efforts of the Punjab Red Cross Society, the padyatra aims to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

He asserted that rehabilitation and employment generation must remain the central pillars in the fight against drugs, alongside strict enforcement of the law and sustained public awareness.

He appealed to all sections of society to make it a people's movement.

The padyatra will commence from February 9 in Tarn Taran and will culminate on February 12 at Fazilka.

Kataria highlighted that drug abuse is not merely a local or state issue, but a global challenge that requires sustained and collective efforts.

He stressed that the fight against drugs must be continuous and sincere, and called upon social, religious, political and educational institutions, NGOs, and other organisations to actively participate and support this mass movement.

The campaign seeks to unite all sections of society towards the common goal of making Punjab drug-free, he said in a statement.

He reiterated that meaningful change can only be achieved through continuous and persistent efforts, community involvement, and a strong focus on rehabilitation, ensuring that affected individuals are reintegrated into society with dignity and employment opportunities. PTI CHS PRK PRK