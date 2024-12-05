Punjab Governor to take part in walkathon to spread awareness against drug abuse

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will take part in a walkathon next week to spread awareness against drug abuse. Renowned people, including 113-year-old veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh, will take part in the event.

The event -- 'People's walk against drugs' -- will start on December 7 from Chhauni Kalan in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and conclude on December 11 at Jung-e-Azadi memorial in Kartarpur, covering 70 km over five days.

"The governor has committed to participating in the walk for two days, December 10 and 11, covering 15 kilometres. Along the route, particularly on the Alawalpur-Kartarpur road, he will make pit stops to interact with students, youth clubs and villagers to better understand the drug menace and inspire the youth to stay away from it," said Khushwant who is organising the event for the second consecutive year.

The initiative aims to awaken civil society to the menace of drug addiction, he said Last year, the walkathon commenced on December 10 from Mullanpur in Punjab on the outskirts of Chandigarh, covering nearly 100 km before concluding on December 15 at Khatkar Kalan, associated with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Khushwant said the Punjab Red Cross Society, of which the governor is the president, has extended an open invitation to the public to join this noble cause.

"Eminent personalities from across the state, including sportsmen, intellectuals, academics, interfaith leaders, businessmen, farmers, and doctors, are also expected to join the walk," he said.

"On December 10, the walk will commence from the residence of centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh in Jalandhar district," Khushwant said.

Fauja Singh, whose biography 'The Turbaned Tornado' was authored by Khushwant Singh, is expected to walk a few meters to express his solidarity with the cause. He was a farmer in Punjab before settling in England.

He was also a torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics. PTI SUN NSD NSD