Punjab governor urges Punjabis to unite against drug abuse, corruption

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday called upon the people of the state to unitedly fight against drug abuse and corruption, and said the Punjabi community's resolve is indispensable for overcoming these challenges.

Presiding over a state-level Republic Day function in Patiala, the governor underlined that every individual can play a pivotal role in saving the youth of Punjab from the clutches of drug abuse.

According to an official statement, Purohit also paid homage to the brave martyrs and freedom fighters whose sacrifices paved the way for India's independence.

He underscored the importance of collective responsibility in upholding the principles of integrity and transparency in governance, urging citizens to actively support the government's endeavours aimed at creating a corruption-free administration.

He also stressed the need for citizens to actively participate in nation-building endeavours.

During the function, Purohit honoured the families of freedom fighters.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, MLAs Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Gurdev Singh Dev Mann were among those who attended the event.

Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya attended a state-level Republic Day function in Panipat.

He said India has been successful in making its mark as a "major power" in the world.

"Today our country India is making all-round progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Dattatreya said, adding Haryana has also made an important contribution in this journey.

Lauding Haryana, he said, "We have touched new heights in education, health and sports." "Many of our policies and schemes are being followed by other states of the country. Even today the youth of Haryana consider it an honour to join the Army. This is the reason that today every 10th soldier in the Indian Army is from Haryana," he said.

Following mantras of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' and 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek', The present government has been working towards the progress and development of the entire state and its people, he added.

Dattatreya paid tributes to the martyrs at Shaheed Smarak at the Mini Secretariat in Panipat.

He said the country will forever be indebted to them.