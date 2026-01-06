Punjab Governor visits Burail jail in Chandigarh; reviews facilities, welfare measures

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the administrator for the Union Territory of Chandigarh, visited the Burail jail here and conducted a review of various facilities, welfare measures, skill development initiatives, and healthcare services being provided to inmates.

The governor, accompanied by Chief Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, H Rajesh Prasad and other senior Union territory officials, visited the high-security jail on Tuesday.

During the visit, Kataria reviewed the jail kitchen and its menu, inspected the dishes being prepared, and also tasted the food to assess its quality, an official statement said sharing details about the visit.

The governor examined the kitchen equipment installed for hygienic and efficient food preparation, interacted with kitchen staff, and even shared cooking tips.

In the sweets section, he reviewed the preparation of sweets by prisoners, checked quality standards, and was briefed by the officials about the available cold storage facilities.

He was also informed about the daily wages being paid to prisoners engaged in such work, the statement said.

At the Jeevan Dhara Industrial Training Institute (ITI) functioning within Burail Jail, Kataria reviewed the ongoing courses in which prisoners, having passed Class 10, are enrolled for formal vocational training.

He interacted with instructors and inmate-students, reviewed their academic progress, and encouraged prisoners with prior experience to further enhance their skills, according to the statement.

He advised officials to explore tie-ups with various institutions under the Chandigarh administration to provide repair and maintenance work, thereby enabling productive engagement and skill utilisation, it added.

The ITI currently offers courses in woodwork technician and sewing technology.

In the women jail, Kataria reviewed the kitchen facilities and menu. He also reviewed the library-cum-reading room and ITI-related activities available to women inmates.

During interaction with women prisoners, the Chandigarh administrator listened to appeals from them and expressed concern for undertrial prisoners who lack family or social support for pursuing bail, the statement said.

He also inspected the jail dispensary, where doctors briefed him about the medical facilities, pharmacy management, patient record maintenance, and referral procedures to specialised departments of hospitals under the Chandigarh administration.

Kataria was informed that doctors visit the jail regularly for routine medical care and inmates requiring specialised treatment are referred as per medical advice.

Reviewing cultural and rehabilitative initiatives, the administrator interacted with the music instructor, who shared that several undertrial prisoners are showing interest in music activities, the statement added.