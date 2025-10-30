Punjab governor visits health centres in Chandigarh; interacts with staff, patients

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday visited four health facilities in the city - Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) at Daddumajra and three Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (UAAMs) located in Sectors 47, 39, and 25.

These centres have been developed as model AAMs and UAAMs under the National Health Mission to provide accessible, quality, and technology-enabled healthcare to citizens.

During his visit, the UT Chandigarh administrator took a round of the facilities, interacted with patients and staff, and enquired about the healthcare services being provided.

He appreciated the positive feedback from the beneficiaries and expressed satisfaction over the efficient and patient-friendly functioning of these model centres.

Kataria commended the health department for introducing digital and paperless systems such as scan, share and next gen e-hospital, which have made healthcare delivery faster and more transparent, an official statement said.

He also reviewed the DVDMS portal used for effective drug supply management and lauded the department's focus on technology-driven governance in the health sector.

At the UAAM in Sector 39, the governor inaugurated a fully equipped laboratory offering free diagnostic services to residents.

This initiative will help patients access tests locally without unnecessary referrals to higher medical institutions, the statement said.

Kataria also inaugurated a model immunisation centre designed to enhance the quality and reach of child vaccination.

The facility, which is the fifth such centre in Chandigarh, features a cheerful, child-friendly environment with a play zone and entertainment space to make the immunisation process more comfortable for children.

Highlighting the importance of preventive and community-based healthcare, the governor said these Model Arogya Mandirs reflect the administration's commitment to ensuring accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for every resident.

He encouraged the health department to continue upgrading public health infrastructure and strengthening primary care services across the city.