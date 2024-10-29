Punjab govt announces collaboration to combat stroke cases

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday announced a collaboration between the state government, Christian Medical College (CMC) Ludhiana, and India Medtronic Private Limited, aimed at combating the rising cases of stroke in the state.

Singh emphasised that this partnership underscores the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that the people of Punjab have access to the highest quality of medical care.

"The collaboration marks a significant milestone in healthcare innovation. With a clear focus on improving access to critical care, this initiative aims to reduce stroke-related deaths and disabilities, setting a new standard for stroke management in India," he said in a statement.

Singh said that the partnership introduces a hub and spoke model for stroke care, designed to improve patient outcomes by providing rapid and coordinated care.

CMC Ludhiana, a leading medical institution, will serve as the central "hub" for advanced stroke treatment, he said, while adding that a network of government hospitals and medical colleges across the state will act as "Spoke" centres, entrusted for providing immediate care and stabilising stroke patients before referring them to the HUB for advanced interventions.

Singh emphasized the importance of addressing the increasing incidence of stroke in the state.

"Stroke has become a growing concern in Punjab, and we needed an innovative approach to tackle this," he said.

This partnership is a critical step in transforming stroke care in the state, he said, adding that under this initiative, the treatment and care cost of around Rs 6 lakh is going to be free of charge.

Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, Principal and Professor of Neurology at CMC Ludhiana, said advanced clinical trials including DAWN and DEFUSE-3, have extended the treatment window for mechanical thrombectomy up to 24 hours after the onset of symptoms in ischemic stroke.

"This expanded window will allow us to treat more stroke patients effectively, significantly reducing disability and improving their quality of life," Dr Pandian added.

Mandeep Singh Kumar, managing director of Medtronic India, said, "This partnership reflects the potential of public-private collaboration in addressing critical healthcare challenges. By integrating advanced medical technology with CMC Ludhiana's expertise and the government's healthcare infrastructure, we are confident that this model will bring about a substantial improvement in stroke care across Punjab." PTI CHS KVK KVK