Punjab govt approves draft legislation for tree preservation to boost urban greening

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said an approval has been granted to the forest and wildlife preservation department's proposal for drafting a legislation for tree preservation.

In a statement, Cheema said it marks a significant step towards urban greening and environmental conservation, ensuring the state's legislative commitment to tree preservation.

He emphasised that the draft legislation, which proposes stringent measures and heavy fines for unauthorised felling of trees, will strengthen the state's efforts to combat environmental degradation.

"We have thoroughly reviewed the proposal for 'The Punjab Protection of Trees Act, 2025. Not only does it formalise our commitment to protecting urban greenery, but the forest department has also confirmed that its implementation will not place any additional financial burden on the state exchequer," Cheema said.

The minister said funds generated through penalties will be strategically channelled back into urban areas specifically for greening projects, creating a self-sustaining mechanism for environmental maintenance and development across Punjab.

Reaffirming the AAP government's commitment to enacting effective legislation for tree preservation, Cheema said swift approval for the draft bill underscores the state government's dedication to upholding its environmental and legal obligations.

He said the draft bill will undergo the necessary legislative process, paving the way for its presentation before the Cabinet and the legislative assembly.