Punjab govt asks protesting revenue officers to join back, CM slams protestors for suspending work

Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the protesting revenue officers for suspending the work of property registration.

Meanwhile, the state government asked the revenue officers to join back their duties or face suspension.

The strict orders came a day after the Punjab Revenue Officers Association suspended the property registration work till March 7 in protest against the vigilance bureau action against some revenue officials in Ludhiana in a fraudulent land deal.

The revenue officers are also protesting against the vigilance bureau action in some revenue offices, saying such actions are "creating an atmosphere of fear".

On Monday, they had gone on a mass casual leave, affecting the property registration work thus causing inconvenience to people.

They had also announced that they would not carry out the work of property registration till March 7 but would undertake other works like 'girdawari' and mutation.

CM Mann lashed out at the revenue officers for not undertaking the property registration work and said revenue officers are protesting against certain officials who were caught in a corruption case by the vigilance bureau.

"There is a zero tolerance against corruption," he asserted.

He said the protesting revenue officers should not remain under an impression that they could blackmail the government by suspending the work.

Meanwhile, the protesting revenue officers did not resume the work of property registration despite the state government's warning of suspension.

The Punjab Revenue Officers Association said they would stick to their announcement of not doing property registration till Friday.

"We are sitting in our offices today and doing our work except for property registration," said association president Lachman Singh.

Speaking to reporters in Kharar tehsil office in Mohali, Mann said the government has authorized other officers for property registration work in the state.

"If they do not join back their duties, we will appoint new officers," he said.

In the next Cabinet meeting, an approval for recruiting new revenue officers will be given, he said.

Mann undertook a tour to get the work of registration started at Kharar, Banur and Zirakpur tehsils.

He said the state government will recruit new 'tehsildars' and revenue officers in the coming days, the agenda for which will be brought in the Cabinet.

The CM said these officers harass the common man on a daily basis but this will no longer be tolerated and the government will take strict action against them.

Mann said in order to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience, the PCS officers, Kanugos and senior assistants have been appointed as Sub Registrars to carry on the work.

In democracy, people are supreme and his government will not allow anyone to create inconvenience to them, said Mann.

The work in tehsils will not stop and registration of land deeds will be done in an unabated manner, he said.

Referring to the revenue officers, Mann said they are taking hefty salaries from the state government but they are not delivering the services to the people.

He further said in the coming 10 days, he will be regularly visiting various tehsils across the state to streamline the work.

"Tehsildars are on strike in favour of their corrupt colleagues but our government is strongly against corruption. To prevent inconvenience to the public, other tehsil officers are being given the responsibility of all tehsil work. Enjoy your collective holiday, tehsildars. However, people will decide when and where you rejoin after this holiday", said Mann in a post on X.

In a communication issued earlier in the day to all revenue officers, it was stated that "it has come to the notice of the government that some revenue officers have gone on strike/mass leave/are not registering documents." "This amounts to blackmailing and arm twisting which cannot be tolerated by the government," said an order of the additional chief secretary (revenue).

"All the revenue officers who are on strike/mass leave/are not registering documents are hereby directed to join their duties by 5 pm today.

Revenue Officers who do not join their duties and start performing all their duties (including registration of documents) by 5 PM today shall be placed under suspension and their unauthorized absence from duty shall be treated as dies-non which will result in break of service," it said.

In addition, strict disciplinary action under the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 1970 shall be taken against them, said the order.