Punjab govt blames Haryana for waterlogging in many areas

Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday blamed Haryana for waterlogging in many of its villages, with minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra saying had the neighbouring state cleaned the 'siphon' built upon the Ghaggar River under Hansi-Butana canal on time, the situation could have been saved.

He said he has asked Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney to raise the issue with her counterpart in Kaithal district.

"The Haryana government failed to clean the siphon built upon the Ghaggar river under Hansi-Butana canal (under Haryana territory) on time which resulted in massive waterlogging in villages of our side of Punjab," the minister said. Jauramajra was on a visit to various flood affected villages in Punjab on Wednesday.

"The Haryana government should have cleaned this siphon (used to maintain a waterway) well in advance... if the siphon had been cleaned in time, this situation could have been averted," he said.

Notably, the then Patiala deputy commissioner had, over a decade ago, written to the Punjab government seeking to take up the matter with the Haryana government.

Several villages in Punjab were affected by the overflowing Ghaggar river after the recent downpour.

Relief measures are going on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana in affected areas on Wednesday as many parts of the two states remained flooded. PTI SUN VSD SRY SRY