Punjab govt 'boycotts' BBMB meeting over water-sharing row with Haryana

Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI) The Punjab government on Saturday "boycotted" the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) meeting on the water-sharing row, with the state's water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal calling it "unconstitutional." The meeting was held here on Saturday evening a day after the Centre advised Punjab to release extra water to Haryana after the former refused to do so.

The BBMB regulates water distribution from Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are the partnering states that meet their requirement for different purposes, including irrigation, from Bhakra and Pong dams.

The Board called a meeting on Saturday evening to work out the modalities for the release of extra water to Haryana, amid the row over sharing of water with Punjab.

Ahead of the meeting, the Punjab government wrote a letter to the BBMB, demanding that the meeting be adjourned.

Punjab Water Resources and Soil and Water Conservation Minister Goya said the state government "boycotted" the BBMB meeting.

Terming the meeting "completely unconstitutional and illegal", Goyal said that proper protocols were "violated" in the scheduling of the 255th special meeting.

"Under Regulation-3 of the 1976 Regulations, a seven-day notice is mandatory before scheduling a BBMB meeting," said the Cabinet Minister, adding, "We will not participate in the meeting until BBMB follows proper procedures." In a letter to the BBMB chairman, the Punjab government communicated its position to the BBMB prior to the meeting.

The state government conveyed that this meeting has been convened through "improper channels and in violation of established regulations." It also pointed out that under regulation 3 of the BBMB Regulations issued under the Punjab Reorganization Act 1966, for special meetings convened to address urgent business, a minimum notice period of seven days must be provided to all members.

In a statement, Goyal pointed out that recent BBMB meetings held on April 28 and April 30, 2025, were also convened "without" adhering to the mandatory notice period.

Notices for these meetings were issued merely a day before the scheduled dates on April 27 and April 29, respectively, rendering any decisions taken during these meetings legally questionable, he said.

The minister said, "Regulation 3 clearly mandates a minimum seven-day notice for special meetings. The BBMB's persistent disregard for established procedures undermines the constitutional framework under which it operates." He said as the special session of the Punjab Assembly on the water-sharing issue is scheduled to be convened on May 5, the preparation requirements for this important legislative session further necessitate the adjournment of the BBMB meeting.

The Punjab Government asked the BBMB to reschedule the meeting in accordance with proper procedural requirements to ensure that all stakeholder states can participate meaningfully in the decision-making process.

It was learnt that the BBMB Chairman will seek the removal of Punjab police forces deployed at the Nangal dam in Rupnagar district to allow the release of more water to Haryana.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level meeting on Friday in Delhi and advised to carry out the BBMB's decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water from Bhakra dams to Haryana for the next eight days to meet the state's urgent water requirements.

It was also agreed that during the filling period of the dams, the BBMB will provide this excess water to Punjab to fulfil any additional requirements of the state.

The Board decides the annual quota of water supply to the three partnering states -- Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan -- for a yearly cycle from May 21 to May 21 each year.

Asked as to what action the Haryana government was contemplating, he said, "All options are open for us. We will wait for the result of Saturday's BBMB meeting." "If the need arises we will meet the Centre and if the need arises to convene an Assembly session, we will do so," said Saini in response to a question.

An all-party meeting in Haryana on Saturday asked the AAP government in Punjab to unconditionally release the water from Bhakra dam Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, after chairing the all-party meeting, hit out at the Punjab government, saying not following the Board's direction to release water was "unconstitutional, inhuman" and an attack on the federal structure of the Constitution.

Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry on Friday said the state government may approach the Supreme Court over the fresh water-sharing dispute with Punjab.