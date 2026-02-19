Punjab govt committed to conducive business environment: Finance Minister Cheema

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the government is committed to ensuring a harassment-free and conducive business environment while maintaining strict tax compliance in the state.

According to Cheema, the state Taxation Department has attached 136 properties worth Rs 91.10 crore in a major drive to recover pending pre-GST arrears.

The government has extended a One-Time Settlement (OTS) policy for traders to clear their legacy dues, he said.

"The OTS offers a golden opportunity to settle pre-GST arrears amicably. However, willful tax evasion will not be tolerated," he said.

According to official data as of February 18, 2026, the department attached 78 properties worth Rs 50.58 crore in primary districts and 58 properties worth Rs 40.52 crore in other districts, states or Union Territories.

The properties worth Rs 15.27 crore have already been auctioned and the amount recovered, he said, adding that authorities have initiated auction proceedings for 15 properties worth Rs 16.42 crore, with formal approval in process.

The head office has granted permission to sell 35 properties worth Rs 33.77 crore and fixed final auction dates for 21 properties valued at Rs 13.68 crore.

Recovery certificates have been issued in respect of 24 properties worth Rs 10.61 crore, which are pending with the concerned Deputy Commissioners, he said.

Cheema added that several licensees and sureties have started depositing their dues to stop the auction of their properties.

He warned that auctions of properties will proceed according to the schedule if defaulters fail to avail themselves of the ongoing OTS scheme.