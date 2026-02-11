Punjab govt committed to employees' welfare: Minister

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) The Punjab government is fully committed to the welfare of its employees, Forest and Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking while chairing meetings with the Forest Rangers and Deputy Forest Rangers Association, the Retired Employees Union of the Punjab State Forest Development Corporation, Bathinda, and the Democratic Janglat Mulazam Union, Punjab, at the forest complex here.

Kataruchak said that under the department's restructuring proposal approved by the Finance Department, 44 posts of the Punjab Forest Service (PFS) cadre have been sanctioned. The proposal also includes two posts of law officers and six posts of legal assistants to deal with litigation-related matters. PTI VSD MNK MNK