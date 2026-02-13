Punjab govt committed to senior citizens' welfare through 'Our Elders, Our Pride' campaign: Minister

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) The Punjab government is strengthening its commitment to the welfare of senior citizens through focused grassroots interventions aimed at ensuring their health, security and dignity, Minister Baljit Kaur said on Friday.

Sharing details of the statewide outreach under the 'Our Elders, Our Pride' campaign, the Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister said the initiative reflects the government's people-centric approach towards honouring and supporting the elderly population of Punjab.

"Under the 'Our Elders, Our Pride' campaign, nearly 9,000 senior citizens have so far registered and directly benefited from district-wise health camps organised across the state," she said, highlighting the impact of the campaign.

"Among the registered beneficiaries, 2,268 senior citizens underwent general health check-ups, 1,241 availed orthopaedic check-ups, while 2,607 received eye examinations. In addition, 631 senior citizens participated in yoga sessions, 551 availed homoeopathic treatment, and 791 benefited from ayurvedic health services. These figures reflect the wide outreach and effective implementation of the campaign across Punjab," she added.

Elaborating on additional welfare services, the Minister stated, under a scheme, 243 senior citizens were registered, out of which 89 were provided assistive devices such as wheelchairs, spectacles and hearing aids.

Kaur said, "Under the 'Our Elders, Our Pride' campaign, a budget provision of Rs 7.86 crore has been made under the State Action Plan for senior citizens for organising district-wise health camps and related activities." These camps not only provide medical check-ups but also facilitate cataract surgeries, free distribution of assistive devices, preparation of old age pension forms, issuance of senior citizen cards, and awareness about the legal and social rights of senior citizens, she said.

Underscoring the emotional and social importance of caring for elders, she stated, "The Mann government believes caring for elders is not merely a welfare responsibility but a moral duty."