Punjab govt committed to wiping out drug menace: FM Cheema

Hoshiarpur, Apr 21 (PTI) Punjab is moving steadfastly towards becoming the country's first drug-free state, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Monday.

Chairing a meeting with civil and police officials here, Cheema, who also heads the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (War Against Drugs), reiterated the state government's determination to eliminate the drug menace.

Addressing the media here after the meeting, Cheema said Hoshiarpur district has emerged as a frontrunner in the campaign, registering 179 FIRs and arresting 271 people accused in drug-related cases.

"The district boasts a 91 per cent conviction rate, which is a testament to the administration's firm action against drug peddlers," he said.

He further highlighted the active participation of the public in the fight against drugs, noting that 17 FIRs were registered on the basis of citizen inputs under the chief minister's 'Safe Punjab' campaign.

"Every actionable piece of information from the public is being swiftly pursued," he said.

Cheema said the anti-drug campaign has gained ground at the grassroots, with 527 'Sampark' meetings held and 970 defence committees formed in Hoshiarpur district alone.

"An unprecedented 442 village panchayats have passed resolutions in support of the Yudh Nashian Virudh initiative," he added.

To tackle interstate drug trafficking, Cheema said 18 hotspots had been identified in the district and surveillance was intensified, especially along the border with Himachal Pradesh. A joint campaign has also been launched with Himachal Police to dismantle cross-border smuggling networks.