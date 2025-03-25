Punjab govt conducts surprise checks at dairies, shops; food samples collected for testing

Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) Punjab's Vigilance Bureau and the food safety department have conducted surprise checks at several dairies and shops in Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar, collecting samples of milk products and other food items for testing.

According to an official statement, multiple samples of milk, curd, and paneer were collected during the joint operation on Monday.

Samples of spring rolls, dumplings, bakery items, bread and ghee were also collected from some unlicensed vendors and sent to laboratories to check for quality and purity. Besides, notices were issued to shop owners for operating without licenses or for poor hygiene standards, and fines were imposed in several cases.

The surprise inspections were part of the Punjab government's intensified crackdown against food adulteration.

The Vigilance Bureau issued a stern warning, stating, "The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards food adulteration." "A sustained campaign to root out this menace would continue in the coming days. Legal action would be swift and severe if any adulteration is confirmed through laboratory testing," it said.

During the inspections, dairy owners, sweet shops and food joint operators were cautioned about the consequences of adulteration and briefed on the state's ongoing campaign to ensure food safety.