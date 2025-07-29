Punjab govt declares gazetted holiday on Udham Singh's martyrdom day on Jul 31

Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) The Punjab government has declared a gazetted holiday on of freedom fighter Udham Singh's martyrdom day on July 31.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Punjab Minister and AAP state president Aman Arora said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written a letter to the Centre to name the Patiala-Bhawanigarh road stretch -- a national highway -- after Udham Singh.

"July 31, which is Shaheed Udham Singh's martyrdom day, has been declared a gazetted holiday by the Punjab government. All the Punjab government offices, its boards and corporations will observe this as a gazetted holiday," Arora said.

He said the Bhawanigarh-Sunam-Bhikhi-Kot Shamir road has been named after Shaheed Udham Singh and efforts are underway to name the Patiala-Bhawanigarh road stretch after the freedom fighter with the chief minister taking up the matter with the central government.

He said Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Mann will pay tributes to Udham Singh on his martyrdom day at an event in Sunam, the birthplace of the freedom fighter.

The state government would organise a state-level function at Sunam to commemorate the day, he added. PTI SUN RHL