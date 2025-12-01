Punjab govt delegation to visit Japan, South Korea for investor outreach

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be visiting Tokyo and Osaka in Japan and Seoul in South Korea during his 10-day visit to these countries to seek investments.

Mann is leading a high-level delegation comprising Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora and government officials, which is part of the state government's outreach in the run-up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled from March 13-15, 2026, in Mohali.

The delegation will visit Tokyo on December 2-3, Osaka on December 4-5, and Seoul on December 8-9 to strengthen economic partnerships, interact with global companies, and extend personal invitations for the upcoming summit.

The visit, meetings and roadshow programmes are being organised in close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Japan, the Indian Embassy in South Korea, the Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Invest India, and with the support and facilitation of the Embassies of Japan and South Korea in New Delhi, whose guidance, collaboration and partnership have been instrumental in shaping the outreach agenda, said an official statement. During the visit, the state will showcase Punjab's position as North India's preferred investment destination, highlighting its strategic location, seamless connectivity to the NCR and major ports, strong industrial clusters, uninterrupted quality power supply, skilled workforce, and progressive policy ecosystem.

The delegation will also present the state's governance and regulatory reforms, including the FastTrack Punjab single-window system, auto-deemed approvals, PAN-based business identifiers, and amendments to the Punjab Right to Business Act enabling time-bound in-principle approvals.

The outreach will further highlight Punjab's industrial infrastructure, including plug-and-play parks and the upcoming Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) Rajpura, while underlining that over Rs 1.4 lakh crore of on-ground investments have already been facilitated.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the vision is to make Punjab a preferred destination for global industry by offering stability in policy, speed in decision-making, and a governance system that respects the time and trust of investors.

He said Punjab's approach is based on partnership and working closely with industry, by understanding their needs and ensuring that the government becomes an enabler of growth.

Mann said that Punjab has strengthened its infrastructure, expanded its industrial capacity and opened new avenues for investment.

The chief minister noted that partnership between government and industry is key to success, and the state government firmly believes that industrial growth can only be achieved when we work as equal partners.

He said this principle guides their new industrial policy, which was shaped in consultation with industry leaders and stakeholders, ensuring that it caters to their needs and aspirations.

Mann said that the state government has created 24 sectoral committees chaired by captains of the industry to formulate sector-specific policies.

Through a series of roadshows, one-on-one business meetings, and interactions with major global corporations and institutions, the delegation aims to position Punjab as a compelling destination for Japanese and South Korean companies across mobility, electronics, ESDM, auto components, food processing, chemicals, green energy, IT, semiconductors, textiles and advanced manufacturing.

These engagements, curated with the support of both Indian missions and partner institutions in Japan and South Korea, will enable deeper economic ties, joint ventures, technology exchanges and supply-chain integration.

The delegation will also hold diaspora interactions in Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul to strengthen cultural and community linkages with the Indian-origin population.

Arora noted that "this is an important step to forge new economic relationships, strengthen aftercare for existing foreign industry and further brand Punjab as an investment destination and region of international trade."