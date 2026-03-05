Punjab govt deploys officers, sets up helpline for smooth return of Punjabis from West Asia

Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) The Punjab government has deployed two senior officers to coordinate and monitor the process of ensuring the safe and hassle-free return of Punjabis stranded in the strife-torn West Asia, officials said on Thursday.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a round-the-clock helpline has already been established with immediate effect.

Additional Director General of Police R K Jaiswal has been designated as the overall in-charge of the helpline, while Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, Vimal Setia has been appointed as the nodal officer for coordination and monitoring.

Setia has been asked to remain in constant liaison with the Ministry of External Affairs, officials noted, adding that he will oversee the measures being undertaken for the evacuation and safety of Indians stranded in the Middle East and other countries.

Likewise, a proper record of all calls received on the helpline will be maintained, and those calls will be addressed promptly. If any issues require escalation to the MEA or any other relevant department or authority, the nodal officer will ensure that they are addressed on priority, they said.

"This step has been taken in view of the emergent situation concerning residents of Punjab stranded in Middle East Asia and other countries. The sole aim is to extend necessary assistance and support to them and their families in this hour of grave and unforeseen crisis. The Punjab Government stands firmly with the Punjabis stuck in the Gulf region and is fully committed to extending all possible support and cooperation to them," Mann said. PTI CHS MPL MPL