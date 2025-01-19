Punjab govt doctors defer call for suspension of services till Jan 23

Patiala, Jan 19 (PTI) A body of government doctors in Punjab on Sunday announced its decision to defer a call for suspension of services in hospitals till January 23 in the wake of a health department assurance to resolve its issues.

Around 2,500 doctors part of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) had earlier announced that they would resume their agitation from January 20 to push the government to accept their demands.

The association is demanding that the state government promptly issue notifications addressing the reinstatement of dynamic assured career progression (DACP) and improve the security measures for doctors.

In a statement issued after a general body meeting of the PCMSA in Moga, its president Dr Akhil Sarin said a detailed and fruitful discussion took place with senior officials of the health department on January 17.

The proposal prepared by the health department was endorsed by the PCMSA after the discussion. During the discussions, the PCMSA was informed that the necessary notification would be issued soon, possibly in the first half of the coming week, he said.

The PCMSA, while reposing faith in the government and acknowledging the sincere efforts put in by the health department for the issuance of a notification, announces that the call for agitation stands deferred by four days till January 23, he added.

PCMSA Patiala unit president Dr Sumeet Singh said the next general body meeting of the association will be held on January 23.