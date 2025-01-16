Punjab: Govt doctors to again go on strike from Jan 20 over pending demands

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 16 (PTI) The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association on Thursday announced the resumption of its suspension of services starting January 20 over not fulfilling their long-pending demands by the state government.

According to an official statement released by PCMSA, they were dissatisfied with the lack of progress on written, time-bound assurances given by the Punjab government.

Around 2,500 doctors of the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) are set to resume their agitation from January 20, said PCMS president Dr Akhil Sarin. The PCMS Association (PCMSA) aims to push the government to fulfil its commitments to improve working conditions and resolve long-pending issues, including better security arrangements and recruitments.

In a statement, Sarin revealed that detailed proposals, prepared by the health department to address issues such as high attrition, low retention and recruitment challenges, have been submitted to the finance department.

These proposals focus on key concerns including inadequate security arrangements, stalled career progressions and increased workload due to a shortage of doctors. However, despite repeated efforts, no notification has been issued so far.

While appreciating the health department's efforts to recruit 304 medical officers and revise the postgraduate policy to attract young doctors to the PCMS cadre, the PCMSA expressed its disappointment over the lack of progress on core demands.

It has urged the government to promptly issue notifications addressing the reinstatement of dynamic assured career progression (DACP) and improving security measures for doctors, said Dr. Sarin.

PCMSA announced plans to unveil the detailed agitation programme at a state-level press conference scheduled to be held in Moga on January 19, he said.

The PCMS cadre had launched a week-long agitation in September last year, raising demands for regular recruitment, reinstatement of DACP, and adequate security arrangements.

The protests were called off following an intervention by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and written assurances by the government's cabinet subcommittee.

The association has expressed hope that the government will honour its commitment to improving public healthcare in Punjab by issuing the necessary notifications this week, in line with the health department's proposals.