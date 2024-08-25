Punjab: Govt doctors, under PCMS banner, threaten to suspend services from Sep 9

Hoshiarpur, Aug 25 (PTI) Government doctors under the banner of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association Sunday threatened to suspend services across all public healthcare setups in the state from September 9, accusing the state government of failing to address their demands, including that of assured career progression.

Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association president Dr Akhil Sarin said a detailed action plan for their agitation will be announced on August 28.

Sarin alleged that the Punjab government has failed to address their long-standing demands, including assured career progression and pending pay arrears.

He further said that the department of health and family welfare has called PCMS representatives for a meeting to discuss their demands on August 27.

The association, however, expressed optimism over the government's decision to recruit 400 regular medical officers after a gap of four years.

It urged the government to ensure annual recruitment drives to replace the annual attrition of medical officers in the state.