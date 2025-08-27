Punjab Govt employee drowns, 60 others rescued in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) An employee of the irrigation and flood control department drowned while 60 of his colleagues were saved in a joint rescue operation after they were caught in a swollen Ravi river in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The employees had come to open flood gates of Ravi river when they found themselves trapped near Lakhanpur in Kathua district, they said.

One of the employees lost his balance and fell into the river, and his body could not be traced.

However, his 60 other colleagues were rescued in a joint operation by the Army, Indian Air Force, J-K Police and the Punjab Police. PTI TAS RT