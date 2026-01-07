Punjab govt extends winter holidays in schools till Jan 13

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the winter holidays in all schools till January 13 in view of the cold weather conditions in the state.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the children and staff.

The schools include all government, private, aided and recognised schools.

Now all schools in the state will open as usual from January 14, Bains said in a post on X in Punjabi.

Earlier, the Punjab government had declared holidays in all schools of the state from December 24 to December 31. Later, it was extended till January 7 due to the intense cold conditions and dense fog in the state.