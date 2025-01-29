Punjab govt finalises year-long roadmap for 650th 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Ravidas

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) A Punjab Cabinet sub-committee chaired by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday held a meeting to finalise the year-long roadmap for commemorating the 650th 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Ravidas.

The Punjab government has resolved to elevate the celebrations to a global scale and carry the Guru's message of equality, humanity and devotion to every corner of the state and beyond, an official statement said.

On February 4, the Punjab government launched year-long, state-wide celebrations to mark the 649th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Ravidas, with a three-day event beginning at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib in Hoshiarpur.

Cheema had then said the government has started preparations for the historic 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravias in 2027.

At Friday's meeting, Cheema held deliberations with state ministers Ravjot Singh and Tarunpreet Singh Sond, advisor to tourism department Deepak Bali and special invitee Pawan Tinu on the month-wise organisation of programmes, the statement said.

"Our goal is to celebrate this historic occasion on a scale that reflects the profound impact of Guru Ravidas Ji's teachings on society. We are committed to ensuring that every citizen, especially our youth, connects with the message of 'Begampura’ – a society free from sorrow and discrimination," Cheema said.

The committee decided to organise four major Shobha Yatras originating from Varanasi, Faridkot, Jammu and Bathinda, which will converge at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, regarded as the 'tap asthan' of Guru Ravidas.

It was also decided to facilitate a Yatra for pilgrims from different parts of Punjab to Seer Govardhanpur, the birthplace of the 15th-century Bhakti poet-saint and social reformer located near Varanasi.

The panel also approved seminars on the life and teachings of Guru Ravidass in schools, colleges and universities across the state.

The roadmap includes innovative outreach through drone shows in every district and the screening of documentary films in the villages, the statement said.

The meeting also discussed the launch of a plantation drive involving 6.5 lakh saplings per district.

Statewide blood donation camps, marathons, cycle rallies and grand kirtan ‘samagams’ will also be organised as part of the year-long commemorations, the statement said. PTI SUN ARI