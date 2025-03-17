Punjab govt fulfilled industrialists' 32-year-old demand for OTS: AAP chief Kejriwal

Ludhiana, Mar 17 (PTI) AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Punjab government resolved a major problem faced by industrialists in the state for the last 32 years by introducing a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme.

He stated this while interacting with industrialists during a 'Sanatkaar Milni' here.

The Punjab Cabinet early this month approved two one-time settlement schemes for industrialists to waive compounding and penal interests so that they can clear their long-pending dues on industrial plots in focal points.

Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, said that the state government is with the industrialists of the state.

The former Delhi chief minister also said Industrial Policy of 2022 has given a huge impetus to the industry sector in the state but on suggestions of industrialists, a new industrial policy will be framed.

He said those in power during the previous times used to seek "share" in the success of industry due to which the industrialists fled from the state.

Kejriwal said he had personally convened three rounds of meetings with the industrialists in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

He said the sole motive is to give impetus to industries of the state for which no stone has been left unturned.

Due to discussion and feedback of industrialists, even the works pending for the last more than 30 years have been completed, he said, adding the AAP government is cleaning the "mess" made by the previous regimes.

Kejriwal said the AAP government in Punjab is not hesitant to take bold decisions for the welfare of a common man.

He reiterated a zero tolerance policy against corruption and said that no one involved in this heinous crime will be spared.

The AAP supremo said in the coming four-five months, all the public dealing services will be made online through the 'sewa kendras' to plug loopholes for corruption.

Even efforts are being made to make the registry of land deeds corruption-free, he said.

Likewise, he said feedback mechanisms on a real time basis will be ensured so as to evaluate that the public get all the services hassle free and smooth.

Kejriwal said initiatives like revision in fire safety norms, introduction of green stamp papers and others have given a huge reprieve to the industry sector.

Kejriwal also said that the state government is making all out efforts to revamp infrastructure in all focal points across the state.

To give speedy clearance to the new projects, all the applications received for such purpose will be cleared within 45 days failing which it will be deemed approved, he said.

He also said exhibition centres will be set up across the state for which the state government is making relentless efforts.

Kejriwal said the state government has waged a war against gangsters and he solicited fulsome support and cooperation of industrialists in this noble cause.

The AAP leader urged the industrialists to immediately report calls of extortions from gangsters to police so that necessary action is taken against them.

Kejriwal said emergency helpline 112 is being strengthened and the response time of police will be reduced to eight minutes from the existing 30 minutes.