Punjab govt hikes bus fares

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) The Punjab transport department on Saturday announced a hike in bus fares by 23 paise per km for ordinary buses due to rise in fuel prices.

The move comes two days after the state government announced an increase in Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel by 61 paise per litre and 92 paise per litre respectively.

According to a notification issued by the department on Saturday, the fare for ordinary buses was raised by 23 paise per passenger per kilometre to 145 paise.

The fare of HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) buses has been hiked by 28 paise to 174 paise per passenger per kilometre.

The fare for the integral coach has been raised by 41 paise to 261 paise and the fare of super integral coach by 46 paise to 290 paise.