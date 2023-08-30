Punjab govt invokes ESMA against revenue officials' strike threat

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) The Punjab government Wednesday invoked the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act in the wake of calls for pen-down strikes by revenue officials and staff at deputy commissioners' offices.

Advertisment

Provisions of the ESMA were invoked hours after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warned revenue officials and staff at deputy commissioners' offices of strict action if they go ahead with their strike.

According to an order issued by the department of revenue, all revenue officials and deputy commissioner office employees were directed not to leave their posts till October 31 or till further orders.

Violation of the order will attract strict penal provisions under the ESMA, the order read.

Advertisment

The CM had earlier through the chief secretary directed the financial commissioner (revenue) to invoke the provisions of the East Punjab ESMA so that criminal proceedings may be launched against employees in case they go on strike at a time when the state was racked with floods.

More than 2,000 employees under the banner of the Revenue Patwar Union and the Revenue Kanungo Association have called for an indefinite pen-down strike from Friday to protest the registration of a corruption case against a 'patwari' and a 'kanungo' (both revenue officials) in Sangrur district a week ago.

The DC Office Employees' Association will observe a pen-down strike from September 11 to September 13 to press for their various demands.

Advertisment

In response to the strike call, Mann told the employees that if they go ahead with the pen-down strike, "the state government will decide whether to give them their pens back or not," indicating that they could lose their jobs.

Mann asserted that the public will not be allowed to suffer because of the strike.

In a post on X in Punjabi, Mann said, "As per information, patwaris, kanungos in favour of one of their colleagues involved in a bribery case and DC (deputy commissioners') office employees for their personal demands are going to go on a pen-down strike." He added, "I want to tell you that they are free to go ahead with a pen-down strike but the state government will later decide whether to give them their pens back or not. We have many educated unemployed people who are ready to hold your pens. The people of Punjab will not be allowed to suffer." Later in a statement Mann asked them not to proceed with their strike in support of those facing corruption charges or their own vested interests.

Advertisment

Mann said the state government is firmly committed to wipe out corruption and has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Later the department of revenue in its order stated that officials including Patwaris, Kanungos, circle revenue officers and other officials in deputy commissioners' offices are required round-the-clock to ensure proper maintenance of essential supplies of relief material, disbursement of crop compensation to farmers, to the flood-affected population, and maintenance of public order in the state.

The government invoked sub-section (1) of section 4 of the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1947, to order the said officials to not leave their place of posting till October 31 or till further orders.

Mann at an event in Amritsar said such cavalier behaviour of the employees will not be tolerated at any cost.

He said his government will not accept "blackmail", that too in support of those arrested for corruption.

The Revenue Patwar Union and the Revenue Kanungo Association have claimed their colleague has been booked in a false case and demanded the FIR be withdrawn.

On the other hand, around 3,500 employees under the banner of the DC Office Employees' Association are demanding promotion to the posts of superintendent grade-2 and senior assistants.

Reacting to the CM's warning, DC Office Employees' Association president Tejinder Singh Nangal, "We are not scared of such threats. We have been raising our demand for the past more than two years with respect to promotions. We will hold the strike for our constitutional rights." The association claimed that 50 posts of superintendents grade-2 and 130 posts of senior assistants are lying vacant because of no promotions taking place in the last two years. PTI CHS VSD VN VN