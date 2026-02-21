Punjab govt just 'squandering' money on newspaper ads, no action on drug menace: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday slammed the AAP government in Punjab over the issue of drug menace, alleging that it was "squandering" money on newspaper advertisements for its anti-drug campaign but taking no concrete action.

Taking on the Bhagwant Mann government on gang activities in the state, Saini said nobody "feels safe in Punjab now".

On the issue of law and order, Saini said nobody felt safe in the state. "When the BJP forms government in Punjab in 2027, the gangster culture will be wiped out," he said.

"I have seen that in Punjab that only money was being spent on advertisements in newspapers with claims that we will end drugs and run campaigns against drugs," Saini said dismissing claims by the AAP government that it is ending the drug problem.

"The amount of drugs increasing in Punjab is dangerous for our youth," he said.

Lauding the BJP-led central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini said the country has scaled new heights and is growing at a rapid pace. He spoke about road connectivity, rail network and other infrastructure developments carried out in the last 11 years.

Saini also accused the AAP government of trying to prevent his programme in Punjab.

"I have programmes at different places in Punjab. But the government here in order to hide its failures is trying to stop them (my programmes)," he claimed.

The Haryana CM has been frequently visiting Punjab and highlighting his government's work to the people of the neighbouring state. The Punjab assembly polls are due in early 2027.

Saini further said the BJP government in Haryana has given 2 lakh government jobs in last 10 years without 'kharchi' and 'parchi' (corruption and favouritism).

Saini said in the one year of his government in Haryana, 37,000 jobs have been given to youths in a transparent manner.

Haryana has carved out its identity in the sports field, with many of its sportspersons winning medals in the Olympics, Asian Games and other international sports events as he asserted that the state government has been promoting sports in a big way.

On the drug menace in Punjab, Saini alleged that narcotics supply has increased in the state and no work has been done to stop it.

Asking the youth to stay away from drugs, he added that nobody has the right to ruin their future.

Saini, however, said his government in Haryana was taking strict action against hardcore criminals involved in drugs, claiming that their properties were being demolished.

The Haryana CM said it is only the BJP which can take Punjab on the path of prosperity and progress.

Targeting the Congress and the AAP in Punjab, Saini said these parties were allegedly involved in "promoting corruption and spreading drugs." These parties do not worry about youths' future, he claimed. PTI CHS SKY SKY