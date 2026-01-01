Punjab govt launches campaign for senior citizens

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday announced the launch of a state-level campaign, "Sade Buzurg Sada Maan", to ensure the dignity, safety and welfare of senior citizens across the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said the campaign will begin from January 16 in SAS Nagar (Mohali) and will be organised district-wise across Punjab.

She said the government will spend nearly Rs 24 crore on welfare, healthcare, old-age homes, daycare centres and awareness programmes for senior citizens.

Under the State Action Plan for Senior Citizens for 2025-26, an amount of Rs 786.83 lakh has been allocated.

Kaur said free medical camps will be organised under the campaign, offering services such as eye and ENT check-ups, cataract screening and surgeries, geriatric health check-ups, yoga sessions and legal awareness.

Senior citizens will also be assisted with pension forms, senior citizen cards and Ayushman cards.

The minister said similar camps organised in 2023 saw more than 20,000 registrations across the state.

She said a toll-free helpline number -- 14567 -- is operational to address grievances of senior citizens.

Kaur added that under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, thousands of cases have been resolved through maintenance and appellate tribunals.

She further said a grant of Rs 6.82 crore will be provided to old-age homes in 14 districts during 2025-26, while daycare centres in Barnala and Mansa will receive a financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh each.

Kaur also announced that a government-run old age home with 72 beds, built at a cost of Rs 9.12 crore in Mansa district, will be inaugurated on January 10.

The minister urged senior citizens and their families to participate in the district-level camps and avail the free facilities provided by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.