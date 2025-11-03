Punjab govt launches portal to streamline pension services

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced the launch of the Pensioner Sewa Portal, a one-stop solution designed to streamline services for approximately 3.15 lakh pensioners in the state.

The portal will automate the workflow of pension disbursals and provide a range of services to pensioners and family pensioners.

Cheema said the portal will initially offer some key services to pensioners -- submission of digital life certificates through 'Jeevan Pramaan' mobile app, application for conversion of pension into family pension through the Succession Module, application for availing Leave Travel Concession, submission of pension-related grievances through the grievances module, and updation of pensioner's personal details through the Profile Updation Module.

He said the process to avail these services is simple and user-friendly.

The pensioners can register on the Pensioner Sewa Portal by completing e-KYC through the Aadhaar authentication facility in the portal.

"They can then access these services from the comfort of their homes using a login ID on their mobile phones, PCs or laptops. They can also avail these services by visiting the nearest Sewa Kendras, requesting for home delivery of service, concerned pension disbursing banks, or district treasury offices," Cheema said.

He said that the portal is currently operational only within India and work is underway to enable e-KYC for NRI pensioners.

Therefore, pensioners residing abroad are not required to complete e-KYC in this initial phase and will continue to submit manual Life Certificates as they have done previously, he said.

Acknowledging that some pensioners might face initial issues during registration, he said a dedicated war room has been established at the Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts, Pension and New Pension Scheme to swiftly resolve grievances arising after the portal's launch.

"Three dedicated helpline numbers have been designated at the directorate level, which will be operational on all working days from 9 am to 5 pm to address pensioner grievances," he added.