Punjab govt launches year-long celebrations to mark birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas

Hoshiarpur, Feb 4 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday launched year-long, state-wide celebrations to mark the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a 15th-century saint, poet and social reformer, with a three-day state-level event beginning at Shri Khuralgarh Sahib here.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government has started preparations for the “historic” 650th Parkash Purab of Ruru Ravidas in 2027, and will organise programmes across Punjab over the next one year to spread his teachings.

"The Punjab government has resolved to celebrate the 650th Parkash Purab in 2027 on an unprecedented scale. A year-long series of programmes has already been launched on the occasion of the 649th Parkash Purab," Cheema told reporters after paying obeisance at the shrine of Guru Ravidas here.

"The core objective of the year-long celebrations is to ensure that the life, philosophy and message of Guru Ravidas Ji reach every section of society. As part of this initiative, students across schools, colleges and educational institutions in Punjab will be sensitised to Guru Ravidas Ji's teachings, ideals, and contributions to social reform," he added.

Cheema reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to propagating Guru Ravidas’ teachings and said that special educational, cultural and social programmes are being planned across the state throughout the year.

The three-day congregation at Shri Khuralgarh Sahib, regarded as a major centre of faith for devotees, will culminate on February 6 with the 'bhog' of Akhand Path Sahib.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is scheduled to visit the shrine on the concluding day to offer prayers, officials said.

The commencement of the state-level celebrations witnessed the presence of a large number of spiritual leaders and prominent politicians.

Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains said the life of Guru Ravidas symbolises struggle, simplicity and dedication to human welfare.

"Guru Ji's teachings continue to guide the society towards truth and righteousness. The state government remains committed to the development of religious places and the creation of better facilities for the devotees,” Bains said. PTI COR CHS ARI