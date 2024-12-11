Punjab govt makes registration mandatory for playway schools

Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Private playway schools in the state will have to register themselves with the Department of Social Security and Development of Women and Children, Punjab minister Baljit Kaur said on Wednesday.

The AAP government in Punjab has decided to implement the recommendations of the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Council across the state, she said.

With the implementation of these recommendations, it has become mandatory for private playway schools operating in the state to get registered, Kaur added.

"It is now mandatory for playway schools to register with the Department of Social Security and Development of Women and Children within six months. Only the registered playway schools will now be permitted to offer their services in Punjab," she said.

An online system is being established to facilitate the registration process which will ensure that no institution faces any difficulties and the process is completed in a timely and transparent manner, she said.

Kaur also said that all playway schools in Punjab will be monitored by the state-level ECCE Council, which will be led by the minister of the department.

The council has chalked out a 'Navchetna' curriculum for children aged 0 to 3 years, and an 'Aadharshila' curriculum for children aged 3 to 6 years.

Pre-primary schools falling under the ambit of Right to Education Act, 2009, are also required to complete this registration, Kaur said.

Books and pencils will not be used for teaching children at playway schools, she said, adding that instead, they will be taught through play-based methods to foster their early childhood development, enhancing both physical and mental growth.

Kaur also said that WhatsApp groups will be created involving parents and teachers to ensure proper attention is given to the health of the children.

All playway schools must have adequate playing areas and install CCTV cameras to ensure proper monitoring of children, Kaur said, as she appealed to parents to verify if a school is registered before enrolling their children. PTI CHS ARI