Punjab govt making concerted efforts to rejuvenate education, health sectors: CM Mann

Nawanshahr, Apr 7 (PTI) The Punjab government is making concerted efforts to rejuvenate the state's education and health sectors, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday.

Mann launched Sikhya Kranti -- a 54-day "education festival" during which newly-developed infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in 12,000 government schools will be inaugurated.

Addressing a gathering after dedicating a new block in the School of Eminence of SBS Nagar district here, Mann said sending a child to a government school was the common man's compulsion till now.

But, with the education system revamped, it is now their wish, he added.

Schools of Eminence have been set up to impart quality education, Mann said.

The state government is making every effort to groom students for various competitions. The students are now excelling in education, he further said.

The focus is to ensure holistic development of the state and prosperity of its people, he added.

Lashing out at previous dispensations, Mann alleged they never paid heed towards imparting quality education. The children of big leaders used to study in convent schools. Government-run institutions were never their focus.

Instead of imparting education, government schools were merely midday meal centres during previous regimes, he further claimed.

Slamming leaders of rival parties, Mann said they had already been ousted from power and were in political oblivion.

Sharing details of his government's initiatives in the education sector, the chief minister said teachers were being sent abroad and even to prestigious national institutes to upgrade their skills.

The well-trained staff has helped enhance the rate of admission in government schools, he said and added Punjab was witnessing an "education revolution".

Now, teachers and principals are focusing only on education as the state government has recruited the required staff for all other work, he claimed.

The Punjab government is also implementing a school mentorship programme, ensuring Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers adopt rural schools and mentor students, Mann said.

A pilot project will be introduced in 80 Schools of Eminence and every officer allotted a school for five years, irrespective of their place of posting, he added.

Mann said the Punjab government had allocated 11 per cent of the state's budget or Rs 18,047 crore to the education sector, giving it a major boost.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Punjab government was working tirelessly to give wings to the dreams of students.

He said "complete transformation" of the education system was underway in the state. "We do not indulge in the politics of dividing people on sectarian lines but are empowering people through quality education." During the past three years, more than 12,000 schools in the state have undergone complete transformation, the senior AAP leader said.