Punjab govt manipulating records of PSPCL, misleading people about power tariff reduction: Jakhar

Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Monday alleged that the AAP government in the state was conspiring to financially weaken the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) by manipulating financial records and misleading people about electricity tariff reductions.

Addressing a press conference here, Jakhar claimed the government was portraying the power utility as moving from losses to profits on paper while actually pushing it towards financial collapse and eventual privatisation.

He said PSPCL had filed its Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) petition before the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission on November 28 last year, reporting a loss of Rs 1,715 crore.

However, Jakhar alleged that on February 4, the corporation filed a revised petition for the first time, which was approved by the regulatory commission.

In the revised submission, PSPCL reportedly showed a surplus of Rs 7,852 crore and reduced its subsidy requirement to Rs 15,200 crore from Rs 19,600 crore.

Jakhar further alleged that the government's loss funding of Rs 3,581.95 crore had been wrongly shown as income in the corporation's financial accounts, which he claimed was against rules.

He also alleged that the government was misleading the public by projecting a reduction in electricity tariffs.

According to Jakhar, the biggest reduction has been shown for domestic consumption up to 300 units, but since electricity within this limit is already free for many households, consumers will not benefit from the move.

"The real objective is to reduce the subsidy amount the government pays to the power corporation," Jakhar alleged, questioning whether the utility could continue functioning under such circumstances.

The BJP leader said the financial condition of PSPCL was worrying, claiming the government owed Rs 11,109.70 crore in subsidy up to March 31, 2025.

He added that about Rs 4,300 crore for the current financial period and Rs 2,600 crore from government departments were also pending.

Jakhar also criticised the government for not appointing a regular chairman for PSPCL and alleged that officials sent from Delhi were effectively running the corporation.

He further alleged that financial adjustments were being made on paper before the state budget to show reduced subsidy payments to the power corporation and create the impression that funds had been saved for other schemes.

Jakhar warned that such measures could have serious financial consequences for the state in the next financial year and that the burden would ultimately fall on the people of Punjab.