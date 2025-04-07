Punjab govt misusing public money to promote Kejriwal, Sisodia: BJP

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused the AAP government in Punjab of blatant misuse of public money to promote its leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, describing them as two "political discards" from Delhi.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh cited reports to allege a scandal in the name of the state government's Sikhya Kranti, aimed at improving government schools.

Chugh said in a statement, "A deeply troubling scandal is unfolding, with over Rs 20 crore being spent on inauguration plaques featuring Kejriwal and Sisodia, and on ceremonies across more than 10,000 schools for already-completed or minor renovation works." He described it as a blatant misuse of public funds by the AAP government to promote two discards from Delhi, a reference to the party's loss in the assembly polls in the national capital, the political base of both leaders.

It is shocking and shameful that, instead of focusing on meaningful improvements to Punjab's crumbling education infrastructure, the AAP government is indulging in self-glorification and publicity stunts, the BJP leader asserted.

The entire drive is nothing short of a "nameplate scam," designed to promote AAP leaders out on bail rather than serve the interests of Punjab's children, Chugh alleged.

He demanded a high-level audit and investigation into the Rs 20 crore spent on plaques and called for an immediate halt to the programme. PTI KR KR SZM SZM