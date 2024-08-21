Punjab govt mulls providing Rs 1500 financial aid to children of HIV infected parents

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) The Punjab government is all set to implement an initiative to grant a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 aid to the children of HIV infected parents, Health Minister Balbir Singh said on Wednesday.

He said the government has come out with a plan to provide much needed handholding to the children infected and affected by HIV in the state.

This was stated by Balbir Singh, while chairing the first meeting of the State Council on AIDS here, said an official statement.

Singh said that the State Council put forth a proposal to offer free transportation service for the infected patients from their homes to the treatment facility -- Anti-Retroviral Therapy Centre -- once a month.

Additionally, they have also planned to establish a task force to develop tailored programmes for individuals living with HIV, aiming to enhance their employability and enable them to lead a dignified life.

He further said that the meeting agreed to authorise the acceptance of documents verified by the Medical Officer of the Anti-Retroviral Therapy Centre (ART Centre) for various social welfare schemes implemented by different departments.

This decision aims to ensure that individuals affected by HIV do not encounter obstacles or discrimination when accessing the benefits of these welfare programmes.

Singh directed the Industry and Labour departments to ask the Industry establishments to implement the HIV/AIDS policy besides designating a complaint officer to address issues of stigma and discrimination in all industries with 100 or more employees.

Additionally, all industries were urged to incorporate HIV prevention and welfare concerns for the individuals living with HIV into their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

While asking to organise HIV testing camps in the state, the health minister also directed the officials concerned to launch a mass-level Information, Education and Communication (IEC) drive across the state to raise awareness about the disease.

He emphasised that people should be sensitised about prevention, care and support programmes.

Singh said that people living with HIV have the right to live a normal life and it is crucial for everyone to understand that HIV doesn't spread through touching, air or water, he said.

Transmission occurs through unprotected sex, sharing needles, syringes or other injecting equipment, Singh said.

He also highlighted that individuals with HIV who adhere to prescribed medication and achieve viral suppression can stay healthy and won't transmit the virus to others.

Singh said that all panchayats can play a pivotal part by passing a resolution in the Gram Sabha meetings of 'No stigma and discriminations' towards people living with HIV.

He also emphasised to ensure IEC activities like installation of hoardings and wall painting in all the Panchayat Bhawans. PTI SUN AS AS