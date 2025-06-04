Punjab govt mulls skill development programme for rehabilitated individuals

Chandigarh, June 4 (PTI) The Punjab government is now mulling to introduce a skill development programme, aimed at facilitating reintegration of rehabilitated individuals into mainstream society as a significant influx of people are seeking treatment at drug de-addiction centres, officials said on Wednesday.

In a meeting chaired by Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora, along with Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh, it was decided to equip rehabilitated individuals with skills for mainstream reintegration, according to an official release.

Arora directed officials to set up a project management unit (PMU) to oversee the skill development programme for rehabilitated individuals, ensuring their successful reintegration and preventing relapse into addiction.

He also directed officials concerned to collaborate with industries to impart in-demand skills to rehabilitated individuals, while asking them to coordinate with deputy commissioners, district bureau of employment and enterprises (DBEEs), and health department to streamline the skilling process.

He also asked the officials concerned to identify rehabilitated individuals interested in skill development and match them with suitable trades.

It was also directed to facilitate job placement for these skilled individuals, enabling their successful reintegration into mainstream society.

The state government aims to inculcate good habits and skills among the rehabilitated individuals to empower them and avert their chances to relapse, said health minister Singh while adding, "My vision is to transform drug addicts into entrepreneurs through targeted skill development." PTI CHS HIG HIG