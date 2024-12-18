Punjab govt must talk to its farmers to solve their problems: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the AAP government in Punjab must talk to the farmers from the state and find solutions to their problems.

He also targeted the Congress and its allies, saying they should prioritise giving minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers in the states where they were in power instead of politicising the farmers' issues.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

According to an official statement issued here, Saini, who was speaking in Bhiwani, said the Punjab government should hold talks with the protesting farmers and find solutions to their problems.

Last week, Saini said all crops of farmers in Haryana are being procured at MSP and said the Punjab government should also come forward and announce that the produce of farmers in the AAP-ruled state will be purchased at MSP.

"Punjab government should also take a decision to procure crops of farmers at MSP. They should not have a problem with this. When farmers of Punjab are facing problems, the Punjab government should come forward and announce that they will procure all crops of farmers at MSP," Saini had said.

Farmer leader from Punjab Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre into accepting the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot between December 6 and 14, but they were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

Speaking in Bhiwani, Saini said the Congress ruled the country for more than five decades, yet failed to work for the welfare of farmers, women, youth, and the underprivileged.

If the Congress had worked for the welfare of the people, they would have the public's support today. Instead, they spend their time blaming and discrediting EVMs after every election loss, he added.

The chief minister said the central and state governments have implemented several schemes for the welfare of farmers, the poor, youth, and women over the last decade, benefitting every section.

Haryana has become the first state in the country to procure the maximum number of crops on MSP and farmers are also benefiting from schemes like Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojna, said Saini. PTI SUN RHL