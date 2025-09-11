Punjab govt not ready to take any responsibility: BJP's Preneet Kaur

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Punjab BJP leader Preneet Kaur on Thursday hit out at the AAP government, saying while the state was battling floods, they are not ready to take any responsibility and only blame others.

Kaur, a former Union minister, alleged that they only know how to score brownie points.

"It is an inexperienced government. The people of Punjab brought them with overwhelming majority. But they are not ready to take any responsibility.

"They will only blame others, especially the Centre. They will never tell what is their responsibility and what they have done. They are in the government and not sitting in the opposition that they should be blaming others when natural calamity of this magnitude has befallen Punjab," Kaur told reporters after meeting Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his official residence here along with some villagers from Patiala over some other issue.

Kaur was asked that several AAP leaders, including many Punjab ministers, are taking a dig at the Centre, calling the financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the flood-hit state "miserably meagre".

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 1,600-crore assistance for flood-hit Punjab as he reviewed the situation and damage in the state battling its worst deluge since 1988.

PM Modi announced the assistance for the border state in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty. Ahead of the PM's visit, the AAP government had demanded a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore for the state.

Preneet Kaur, who is the wife of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, said that once reports of various assessments about damage caused by raging floods in Punjab come, the Centre will do its best to provide more assistance including help through various central schemes.

Meanwhile, commenting on her meeting Haryana Chief Minister Saini along with some villagers from Patiala, Kaur said they urged immediate action to address flooding in six villages near Patiala.

She said the flooding was caused by water reaching the affected villages from the Hansi-Butana canal project on the Haryana side. PTI SUN MNK MNK