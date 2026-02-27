Punjab govt officials appear before Delhi Assembly committee over Guru Tegh Bahadur row

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Senior Punjab government officers appeared before the Committee of Privileges in Delhi Assembly on Friday in connection with the alleged remarks of Leader of Opposition Atishi against Sikh Gurus.

According to officials, the committee will table its report on the matter after review of the submissions by the officials.

"The committee is currently examining the issue and its report is awaited. At this stage, it is difficult to indicate how long the process will take. Once the committee finalises its report, it will be tabled before the house, following which the House will deliberate on the recommendations," Speaker Vijender Gupta said.

Referring to the issue of alleged sacrilege raised during the proceedings, the speaker said that the unfortunate incident concerning the alleged desecration of the Gurus took place on the floor of the House on 6th January 2026.

"The entire process to address the matter is presently underway. There can be no compromise with the privileges of the House, its officials and its members. The dignity of the assembly must be upheld at all times, as it reflects the essence of India's democratic system and constitutional framework," Gupta further said.

The officials summoned include Additional Chief Secretary Punjab (Home) Alok Shekhar, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, and Police Commissioner Jalandhar, Dhanpreet Kaur, who appeared before the committee and presented their submissions.

"Every member of the House has certain privileges, and any interference, tampering, or violation of these privileges will be met with zero tolerance," the speaker further added.

All proceedings in the matter will be conducted strictly in accordance with established rules and procedures. The process will remain time-bound, orderly and transparent, he said.

The issue is related to a video clip of the assembly's Winter session proceedings in January, based on which BJP legislators accused Atishi of making "derogatory" remarks against Sikh Gurus. PTI SSM SSM SKY SKY