Punjab govt orders removal of unclaimed, confiscated vehicles from city areas

Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) The Punjab government on Sunday issued a directive for the systematic removal and relocation of all scrapped, abandoned, unclaimed, and confiscated vehicles lying at police station premises and other government lands within city limits to designated yards outside urban areas.

The move is part of the government's broader urban governance reforms aimed at improving public safety, sanitation, traffic management, and optimal utilization of public infrastructure, said Local Government Minister Sanjeev Arora.

All such vehicles parked in police stations, traffic police yards, municipal properties, and along city roads for prolonged periods shall be shifted to identified vehicle yards located outside city limits within 30 days, Arora said in a statement.

Joint teams of the police, municipal corporations, traffic police, and district administrations have been directed to conduct an immediate survey, prepare a detailed inventory, and ensure time-bound execution of this order, the statement said.

Arora said that the presence of large numbers of scrapped and confiscated vehicles within city limits has created multiple civic and administrative challenges.

"Old vehicles pose serious fire hazards due to fuel residues, electrical faults, and flammable materials, especially in densely populated urban areas. Abandoned vehicles accumulate stagnant water, becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes and rodents, thereby increasing the risk of dengue, malaria, and other diseases," he said.

Police station premises are meant for operational requirements, emergency vehicles, and public service delivery, not long-term vehicle dumping, he noted.

Vehicles lying on roadside and public land obstruct traffic flow and negatively impact the city's cleanliness and appearance. Deteriorating vehicles leak oil, chemicals, and heavy metals, causing soil and groundwater contamination, the minister said.

Arora clarified that this action is fully aligned with existing legal provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (removal of abandoned and unclaimed vehicles), the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 (de-registration and disposal of end-of-life vehicles) and Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 (safe handling and disposal of non-biodegradable waste including vehicles).

All relocated vehicles will be sent only to authorized vehicle scrap yards and recycling facilities, strictly following pollution control and environmental norms, said the minister.

"All identified vehicles will be tagged and photographed. Notices will be affixed on vehicles. Where ownership is traceable, owners will be informed and given an opportunity to claim their vehicles as per law. Confiscated vehicles will be shifted after completing all mandatory legal documentation to ensure that judicial procedures remain unaffected," he said.

Arora appealed to citizens to cooperate in this citywide cleanliness and safety drive. Vehicle owners are urged to voluntarily resolve the status of abandoned vehicles with the concerned police stations and municipal authorities, the statement said.